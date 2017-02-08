Bears Drop Two More Close Ones

STRONG – The Woodlawn Bears, who had rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half, saw a six-point lead evaporate over the final four minutes as the Strong Bulldogs came back to post a 63-59 win at Strong Friday night.

Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said the Bulldogs were hitting about everything they shot in the first half as they roared out to a 17-point lead at one point before Strong began to cool and the Bears began to find their range. Woodlawn was down by just two at the half.

The Bears would begin to get the upper hand in the third quarter and were eventually up by six with about 4:20 left in the game before hitting a late offensive lull. The Bears were outscored 12-2 from that point as the Bulldogs came away with the win.

“We had some terrible possessions offensively,” Adair said.

He said most of the damage came from rebounds moreso than scoring. “They killed us on the boards,” Adair said. “When we get beat on the boards, it really shows up.”

The loss spoiled what was one of Dakota Wright’s best nights of the season as he finished with 23 points overall after scoring 20 in the first half. No other Bear scored in double figures.

