Boyce Garlington, 74, of Rowell, died Monday, January 30, 2016.

Born February 25, 1942, at Kinder, Louisiana, a son of the late Murphy John Garlington and Ola Bay Eaves Garlington.

Boyce served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and Jacksonville Baptist College in Jacksonville, Texas.

For 20 years, Bro. Garlington was the pastor of Commerce Road Baptist Church. He was also a life insurance salesman for Woodmen of the World for a number of years.

Survivors include three sons, Nathan Garlington, Ben Garlington and Warren Hickman; a daughter, Dana Garlington; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Endicott, Alicia Hickman, Rachel Luce, Shannon Hickman, Raven Harris, Brandon Garlington, Jay Harris, Kaitlyn Garlington, Jaidugh Garlingto, and Drake Garlington; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas Endicott, Gavin Endicott, Wyatt Luce, and Savannah Endicott; two brothers, Johnny Garlington and Bobby Garlington; and a sister, Betty Vacot.

Funeral services were Friday, February 3, 2017, at Fuller Hale-South Funeral Chapel in Pine Bluff with Bro. Bud Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow in Rowell Cemetery in Cleveland County.