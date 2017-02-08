Homesteading Event Returning To Pioneer Village on March 31

RISON – The Fourth Annual South Arkansas Homesteading Conference will be held Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at the Pioneer Village in Rison, organizer Britt Talent has announced.

The two-day event will feature a variety of educational sessions and demonstrations on various topics related to achieving a self-sufficient, sustainable lifestyle.

The conference will open at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, followed by a Friends of Pioneer Village fundraiser supper at 6 p.m. that will be open to the public. Talent said they are also planning their first “homesteaders fellowship” following the meal that will be open to anyone interested in homesteading.

The conference will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, with a full day of sessions and demonstrations. It is expected to wrap up at about 3:30 p.m.

Daily admission is $10 per day for adults, $5 for youth ages 7-17 and free for ages 6 and under. A two-day pass is $15 for adults and $7 for youth.

Vendor space is also available starting at $35. Talent said the conferece is an ideal market for those selling goods or services related to gardening or small scale farming as well as arts and crafts. Call (870) 325-6412 for more information.

