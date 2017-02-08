Lady Bears Fall at Hampton; Edge Strong, DeWitt

HAMPTON – The Woodlawn Lady Bears had just two field goals in the second half as the Hampton Lady Bulldogs managed to come away with a 34-29 victory Monday night at Hampton.

Woodlawn led 18-17 at halftime before Hampton surged ahead 26-23 by the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Bears had just two field goals in the final two periods: a basket by Sydney Weatherford in the third quarter and a 3-pointer from Peyton Penland in the fourth.

Woodlawn had seven field goals in the game, four of which were 3-pointers. Weatherford, Penland and Casey Parker all had six points for the Lady Bears.

Woodlawn 41, Strong 40

STRONG – The Woodlawn Lady Bears withstood a late run by the Strong Lady Bulldogs to hold on for a 41-40 victory last Thursday in conference action at the Strong gym.

The Lady Bulldogs grabbed a 9-2 lead by the end of the opening period before Woodlawn came back to win the second quarter, 15-10, pulling the Lady Bears to within 19-17 at halftime.

To read the full article, see the February 8, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.