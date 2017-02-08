Lady ‘Cats Hold Off Hermitage, 39-33

HERMITAGE – The Rison Lady Wildcats manage to hold off a second-half surge by the Hermitage Lady Hermits last Thursday night as they came away with a 39-33 win at the Hermitage gym.

The win improved Rison to 7-1 in conference play and 8-5 overall with the win.

The Lady Wildcats’ Macy Ratliff scored seven points in the first quarter as Rison took advantage of some poor free throw shooting by the Lady Hermits to take a 10-5 after the opening period. Hemitage was just one of 1-of-9 at the charity stripe in the first quarter.

The Lady Hermits found a bit more offense in the second quarter and pulled to within 20-17 at the halftime break.

In the third period, Hermitage actually surged in front by the end of the period, 29-28, thanks in large part to eight points from Lady Hermits’ Christian Marshall.

The free throw shooting woes returned for Hermitage in the final quarter, however, as they went 0-for-6 at the line and scored just four points.

