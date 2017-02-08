Mitchell Lunsford

Mitchell Ray Lunsford, 45, of Rison, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Born May 16, 1971, in Fordyce, he was a son to Ricky Leroy and Pamela Neal Lunsford.

Mitchell graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1989. He has been employed with Welspun for the past three years. On October 7, 2000 he married Sarah Mohr in Rison.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Leroy Lunsford in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Lunsford of Rison; two sons, Cody (Raven) Lunsford of Rison, and Dillon Lunsford of Rison; his mother, Pam Lunsford of Rison; two grandchildren, Khloe and Zander Lunsford; a sister, Mandy Bradshaw of Rison; mother-in-law, Juliana Mohr of Ruston, Louisiana; and his paternal grandparents, Leroy (Tommy) and Mary Lunsford of Rison.

Graveside services were Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at New Hope Cemetery in Rison with Bro. Doney Blackerby officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are Brad Rauls, Greg Bradshaw, Jerry Johnson, Mark Kitchens, Jim Boyd, James McDermott, Tony Allred and Hunter Neal.

