Rison Council Stiffens Stray Dog Fines

City Now Requires All Dogs to Be Registered; Council OKs Property Sale

RISON – After several years of discussing various options, the Rison City Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday night that requires all dog owners within the Rison city limits to register their pets for $5 and pay fines ranging from $25 to $500 if that animal is found running loose within the city limits.

Meanwhile, the city council also approved a motion that allows the city to sell the former Moore Building in downtown Rison for $22,000 to Sandra Coleman, the operator of the new Main Street Cafe.

Mayor Vernon Dollar put the new dog ordinance before the Rison City Council during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. The council first discussed coming up with stiffer fines for loose animals during its December meeting. Dollar followed up on that discussion by drafting Ordinance 2017-001 with the assistance of City Attorney Tom Wynne. The ordinance can be read in its entirety on page 10 of this issue of The Herald.

The new ordinance was approved by a 5-0 voice vote Tuesday night. Voting in favor of it were council members Michael Barnett, Kelley Holt, Cleve Reed and Rodney Reed. Alderman Scott Morrison was not at the meeting.

The ordinance included an emergency clause which allows it to go into effect immediately. However, Dollar said he is giving residents a 30-day grace period to comply with the registration requirement. He said the ordinance will be fully enforced beginning March 7.

To read the full article, see the February 8, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.