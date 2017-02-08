Rison Finishes Game With 3 Players; Clips Hermitage 103-94 in 3rd OT

HERMITAGE – There were only three Rison Wildcats left on the floor when the final buzzer sounded after the third ovetime, but Malik Chavis and company still managed to walk away with a wild 103-94 victory over the Hermtiage Hermits last Thursday at Hermitage.

Chavis finished with a game-high 33 points, which included 17 in the three overtime periods.

Rison Coach Fred Hauk said Chavis simply took over in the game in the third and final overtime despite the ‘Cats being outnumbered three to five on the court.

“They (the Hermits) simply had nothing left. They were just standing around and Malik was just blowing by them getting lay ups,” Hauk said.

“It was all Malik in the third overtime,” he said.

Chavis and teammates Spencer Trail and Roshaun Martin were on the only Rison players on the floor when the game ended.

After running away with a 79-54 victory over those same Hermits just three days prior at home in Rison, the ‘Cats ran into a different team last Thursday as Juan Aranda nailed five 3-pointers in the first half to help Hermitage build a 43-29 lead by halftime.

