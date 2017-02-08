Rison Water Meter Project is Delayed By Single High Bid

RISON – The City of Rison is having to go back to the drawing board after the lone bid it received last month for installing new digital water meters came in much higher than the $350,000 federally-backed loan the city had been approved for.

Mayor Vernon Dollar discussed the matter during the Rison City Council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Last year, the City of Rison received a federal loan of up to $350,000 to replace the city’s aging mechanical meters with new digital meters that could be monitored around the clock from inside the water office at city hall.

Dollar told the council in December that the final easements for the proposed water meter project had been completed, and the project would soon be put out for bids.

Those bids were opened last month, and the city received just one bid, which came in at about $100,000 higher than all the estimates he had received.

The mayor said he was surprised to receive just a single bid for the project considering that about three or four contractors had asked about the project beforehand .

