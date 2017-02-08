The CALL to Address Need for Foster Families

RISON – Of the children from Cleveland County who were recently placed in foster care by the state, about 83 percent of those who were not placed with family ended up in some place away from their friends and school due to a lack of foster homes in the county.

That’s a problem that The CALL in Cleveland County intends to address.

The CALL will be hosting a meeting for people interested in serving and/or supporting local foster/adoptive parents at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church. Bethel No. 1 is located on Hwy. 35 about 1.5 miles north of the Hwy. 79 intersection at Rison. Spaghetti and refreshments will be served, and child care will be provided.

The CALL in Cleveland County is part of a statewide Christian ministry called “The CALL,” which is an acronym for “Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime.” It is not affiliated with any one denomination or church. It is simply a movement to encourage more Christians to get involved with helping foster children in their communities.

The purpose of The CALL, according to its website, is to “educate, equip, and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.”

Lisa Prescott, a member of The CALL in Cleveland County, said 13 children from the county were recently removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. She said seven of the 13 were placed with family that either lived in or outside the county. Of the remaining six, Prescott said just one was placed in Cleveland County due to a shortage of foster homes here.

