‘Cats Hammer Strong in Final Tune-Up

RISON – The Rison Wildcats used a strong second half to blow out the Strong Bulldogs, 65-35, in their final regular season game Friday night as they prepare for the 7-2A East District Tournament this Thursday.

The combined district victory over Strong gave Rison a 9-8 record overall and a 4-6 mark in district play.

The Wildcats will go into this week’s 7-2A East Tournament as the no. 4 seed. They are set to take on no. 5 seed Spring Hill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bearden. Spring Hill enters the tournament with a 3-15 record overall, according to maxpreps.com.

Parkers Chapel and Bearden finished combined conference play undefeated, and go in as the 7-2A East’s top two seeds.

Rison and Strong finished the opening period in a 10-10 tie before the ‘Cats began to take control in the second quarter, bolting out to a 29-18 lead by halftime.

The Wildcats dominated the final two quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-7 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the fourth.

