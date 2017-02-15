Dana Reaves

Dana Michell Houser Reaves, 44, of New Edinburg, AR died Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Bradley County Medical Center.

She was born February 18, 1972 in Stuttgart, a daughter of Danny and Donna Houser of England, Ark.

She was a Business Analyst with Computer Services Corporation and a graduate of England Public Schools.

Surviving other than her father and mother is her husband Chuck Reaves, whom she married November 27, 2004, of New Edinburg, AR. three sons, Jonathan Reaves and spouse Kerri, Fort Worth, Texas; Keith Archer, Fordyce; and Kristopher Archer, New Edinburg; two daughters Jessica McClellan and spouse Billy, New Edinburg. and Kayla Archer, Benton; a brother Davin Houser, England; two sisters Dedra Burkett, Cabot; and Desiree Houser, England; five grandchildren Knox, Wyatt, Maci May, Chloe and Gracie; and her mother-in-law Betty Greenwood, Warren.

The family received friends Tuesday, February 14 at Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Online guestbook www.frazerfuneralhome.com