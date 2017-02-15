Doyle Haynie

Doyle Kenneth Haynie, 76, of North Little Rock passed away Friday, February 10, 2017.

He was born in Faulkner County near Vilonia to parents Doyle Thomas Haynie and Lillian Barentine Haynie.

Kenneth graduated from North Little Rock High School in 1958 and graduated from Henderson State University in 1962.

He served in the United States Army from 1960 – 1962 as a Battalion Communications Officer, earning the nickname “Radar” and several decorations and awards for his service. In 1969 Kenneth started a fledgling company, American Micrographics, which over the years has evolved into what is now Records Imaging Systems, Inc., which is currently owned by his two sons. The company was one of the nation’s top dealerships for Minolta USA (Konica Minolta USA) for over twenty years. Kenneth was a devoted, hardworking, Christian family man who could fix or build anything. He loved NASCAR, fishing and spending family time boating.

He is preceded in death by his parents and leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Freda Rauls Haynie; his sons Keith Haynie and Kevin (Stephanie) Haynie; daughter Kara and his beloved grandchildren Jackson Thomas Haynie, Kaitlyn Elise Haynie and Jessica Lynn Haynie.

A funeral service was held Monday, February 13, 2017 at the funeral home with burial immediately following in Rest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 10000 Brockington Rd., Sherwood, AR 72120.

