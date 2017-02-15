Johnson Planning To Retire After ‘17-18 School Year

RISON – Superintendent Johnnie Johnson will lead the Cleveland County School District one more school year before retiring, according to action taken at the Cleveland County School Board during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Johnson announced that he would like to serve one more year before retiring from the profession, according to Stan Sadler, one of the school board members present for the meeting. Sadler said all seven school board members approved the one-year contract.

Johnson has been serving on a year-to-year basis, and the school board was scheduled to vote on extending his contract through the 2017-18 school year during Monday night’s meeting.

Sadler said Johnson told the board there were a few things he wanted to get done on the school campus before retiring and wanted to serve one more year to accomplish those tasks. He did not mention any specific goals.

Johnson was out-of-town Tuesday and Wednesday, and could not be reached for comment.

Johnson is in his ninth year as superintendent of the Cleveland County School District. This is his second stint with the local system after serving as a football coach, elementary principal and high school principal with the Rison School District from 1977 to 1994.

