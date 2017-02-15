Momentum Building For Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt

RISON – With the second Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt set to begin in about two weeks, one of the chief organizers of the event, Jennifer King of Rison, said shoppers should expect a lot more “junk” for sale on this year’s trail.

The 2017 Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt is essentially a string of rummage sales extending along a 124-mile span of Hwy. 35 stretching from Benton on the north end to Dermott on the south end.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, March 9, through Friday, March 11. It will pass through Cleveland County from Staves to Rye, passing through Rison, Herbine and Pansy along the way.

While there was participation to some degree along the entire route last year, the epicenter of activity was centered in and around Cleveland County. There was also some heavy participation in the Sheridan area as well as some lighter participation in the Monticello.

King said those communities outside Cleveland County are expected to be picking up a lot more activity this year.

She said at least five communities are setting up “hubs” this year. “Hubs” are essentially central locations where a number of vendors gather at one location.

