New OEM Building Could Help Jail Issue

Proposed OEM Office Could Free Up Space For Jail Improvements

RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court approved a motion to give County Judge Gary Spears permission to seek bids on a new Office of Emergency Management (OEM) office that will eventually free up space to accommodate some of the jail modifications recommended by the state.

Meanwhile, County Treasurer Jack Hopson reported that the county has started its 2017 fiscal year in much better shape than it was at this same time last year as the county general fund starts with a balance of $235,420.74. However, month-to-month sales tax collections were down.

Spears proposed to the quorum court during its regular monthly meeting Monday to build a new office next to the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building that would house the Cleveland County OEM office, which is currently housed in the sheriff’s department annex attached to the courthouse.

In turn, Spears said the space being occupied by the OEM office will provide room for the jail to address some of the shortcomings noted by the state jail review committee last year.

The proposed addition to the veterans building would be a separate building placed at the back of the parking lot on the north side of the existing Veterans Building. The two buildings would run parallel to one another and would be connected by an enclosed hallway.

Spears said the addition would be built toward the back of the property, which would take up minimal parking area. The structure would include space for an office, a conference room and storage area.

To read the the full article, see the February 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.