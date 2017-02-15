Ralph Waschalk

Ralph Hiram Waschalk, 94, of Pine Bluff, passed away, Sunday February 12, 2017.

Born February 27, 1922 in the Sulphur Springs Community, he was a son of the late Joseph Waschalk and Anna Novak Waschalk.

Mr. Waschalk was a United States Army World War II Veteran having served as a combat Medic in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre.

He retired from Ben Pearson in 1986 after more than 30 years of service, and was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Waschalk is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Loraine Stamper Waschalk, whom he married, December 22, 1951; children, Connie Waldo (Jim), Ray Waschalk (Tammy), Amy Hunter (Paul) and Peggy Moore (David); siblings, Alice Paschal, Bess Bradford, Sam Waschalk and Lil Waschalk; 12 grandchildren, Butch and Vince Waldo, Steven, Josh and David Waschalk, Hank Smith, Chrissy Matthews, Brandon and David Moore, Jamey Tice, Kelly Moss and Paul Hunter; ten great-grandchildren, Cody, Sawyer, Tucker, Elliot, Landon, Kaleb, Jacey, Jessa, Alex, Sarah; and many other loving family and friends.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Graceland Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences: FullerFunerals.com