Robin Deatherage

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017 the Lord called home another angel. Robin Louise Deatherage, 55, of Star City passed away peacefully at UAMS in Little Rock following a three year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Deatherage was born September 21, 1961 in Everett, Washington, to John Deatherage and Jeanette Delaney.

After graduating from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, Robin traveled the country. She made her home in Star City, where she worked at School Apparel until retiring in 2014. She lived for her children, grandchild and her “adopted” kids. Robin was a beloved daughter, mother and Grammy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Robin leaves behind to cherish her memory three children, Jamie Robinson of Mabelvale, Melody Bray of Rison, and Tommy Robinson Jr. of Mabelvale; and one grandchild, Paul Bray IV.

A graveside service was held Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Prosperity Cemetery in Rison with Bro. James Moffett officiating.

Pallbearers were Jamie Robinson, Tommy Robinson Jr., Paul Bray III, Terry Hopper, Lucas Raiford and Chase Turner.

Memorials may be made to UAMS Cancer Institute in Robin’s honor.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.