Vivian Nutt

Vivian Alice Manuel Nutt, 88, of Sheridan, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017, in Little Rock.

She was born July 24, 1928, in Rison, daughter of Ferrell Tillman and Naomi Alice Hall Manuel.

Mrs. Nutt was reared and received her early education in Rison, graduating from Watson Chapel High School in 1947.

Mrs. Nutt retired from AT&T with 40 years’ service as an Operator and Central Office Clerk and also was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mrs. Nutt was a member of Hardin Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked in the Nursery. Mrs. Nutt enjoyed serving as counselor at Siloam Springs church camp and was involved in the Women’s Missionary Union. She volunteered at the Hope Center and was a Counselor for the Billy Graham Crusade in Little Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Harris; and four brothers, Gerald Manuel, Earl Tillman Manuel, Herschel Manuel, Willie “Buddy” Manuel, and son, Mark Nutt.

Survivors include her son, Ronald Murphy (Jeanne) of Temple, Texas; two daughters, Vickie Biggerstaff (Alan) of Conroe, Texas and Monica Thompson (Robert) of Sheridan; two step-sons, Richard Nutt of White Hall and Kenneth Nutt (Carnell) of Abbeville, Louisiana; and step-daughter, Gay Spence of Sterlington, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Lynn Nutt of Port St. Lucie, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 11, 2017, in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson & Son with Reverend Johnny Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Moss Cemetery near Bearden.

Memorials may be made to Hardin Baptist Church, 300 Todd Lynn Drive, White Hall, Arkansas 71602.

Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com