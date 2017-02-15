Woodlawn School Board OKs New, Larger Plan for Plaza

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board voted Tuesday night to go with a new plan for the covered plaza outside the new library/multi-media center that will be larger than the plan recently approved by the board.

Superintendent Dudley Hume said architect Darrell Odom presented the board with a new idea concerning the plaza during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. The new plan took into consideration some of the ideas expressed during a special called meeting about the plaza on Jan. 31.

During that Jan. 31 meeting, the school board approved a motion to spend up to $45,000 to proceed with the construction of a canopy, concrete work and drainage for the new library/media center. That decision came after Odom and contractor David Simmons of Simmons Construction in Warren met with the board. Simmons was also at Tuesday’s meeting.

The idea presented by Odom Tuesday was larger than the original plan and also cost more, nearly $50,000.

Hume said the new plan uses a single canopy measuring 32 feet by 72 feet that will not only cover the plaza area, but both sidewalks that run along the sides of the new plaza.

In addition, he said it will be elevated enough to not only cover a portion of the media center, but will also extend above and over a portion of the existing bus canopy that covers the drive-through lane. He said the revised structure will have the same pitch as the new media center.

To read the the full article, see the February 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.