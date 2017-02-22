AG Talks Issues at Rison Roundtable

Leslie Rutledge Visits With Clergy, Civic Groups On a Variety of Topics

RISON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon at Rison Baptist Church urging local civic leaders to help spread the word about programs her office has in place to battle everything from domestic abuse to human trafficking to scams.

This was the second time for Rutledge to visit Rison for a roundtable meeting. Last year, she met with local farmers as part of a series of roundtables concerning agriculture.

As a result of those meetings, she said her office along with her counterpart in Alabama have taken the lead roles in suing the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service over the critical habitat designations with the endangered species program. Fish & Wildlife defines critical habitat as “specific geographic area(s) that contains features essential for the conservation of a threatened or endangered species and that may require special management and protection.”

About three-fourths of Cleveland County was part of a critical habitat designation for the threatened rabbitsfoot mussel that has been found in the Saline River. Critics say that designation could potentially lead to federal restrictions regarding land that has tributaries that flow into the Saline. Those restrictions, they say, could conceivably impact both the poultry and timber industries in Cleveland County.

Tuesday’s meeting, however, focused more on getting the word out about the prevention and intervention programs that the attorney general’s office has in place. She had invited local clergy as well as people involved in local civic groups to participate. The topics were wide-ranging.

“They reason I hold these meetings is that I need your help in getting the word out,” Rutledge said, noting that people are more likely to listen to someone they know rather than pay attention to a public service announcement.

