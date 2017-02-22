Bears Earn 3 Seed By Beating Strong

HAMPTON – The Woodlawn Bears beat the Strong Bulldogs, 65-52, Saturday in the consolation game of the 8-1A District Tournament at Hampton will go into the 5-1A Regional Tournament this week at Emerson as a no. 3 seed.

The Bears will face the Bradley Bears, 21-13 overall and the no. 2 seed from the 7-1A, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Emerson.

Woodlawn edged Sparkman last Thursday in the opening round of district tournament in overtime, 67-61, before falling to Dermott, 69-38, Friday night in the semifinals and beating Strong in the consi. Woodlawn Coach Logan Adair said it is the first time for the Bears to advance to the regionals in nine years.

Here’s a wrap-up of the games played at the 8-1A District Tournament last week at Hampton:

Woodlawn 65, Strong 52

HAMPTON – A strong finish lifted the Woodlawn Bears to 65-52 win over the Strong Bulldogs Saturday in the consolation game of the 8-1A District Tournament.

Woodlawn led 22-16 after the first quarter before Strong came back in the second half to pull to within 37-36 of the Bears at the half. Woodlawn was clinging to a one-point lead despite knocking down eight 3-pointers in the first half.

