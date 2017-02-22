Cartwright, Nelson to Headline ‘Celebrate’ Event

RISON – Dr. Rick Cartwright, interim associate vice president for Agriculture – Extension and director of the Cooperative Extension Service, and 2016 Rural Advocate of the Year Rex Nelson will be the guest speakers at the Celebrate Cleveland County banquet to be held at 6 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 24, at the fairgrounds in Rison.

The banquet will highlight the achievements that have been accomplished since the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative began nearly two years ago.

The meal is being catered by Wood Shed Barbecue of White Hall, and will include both pork and chicken plus sides. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at the door. Call (870) 325-6412 or (870) 325-6321 to check on availability. The price is $15 for an individual and $25 for two people.

Any proceeds from the event will support community development efforts carried out inside the county through Kickstart Cleveland County or one of its affiliated groups.

In addition to Dr. Cartwright and Nelson, Dr. Mark Peterson, professor of community and economic development for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, will be on hand. He is the creator of Breakthrough Solutions, the community development model that Kickstart Cleveland County is based on.

Dr. Cartwright is currently the interim director of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service. He grew up in north central Arkansas on a diversified farm, later earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture from the University of Arkansas, and his PhD from the University of California-Davis.

