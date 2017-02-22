‘Cats Hammer Cougars for 3 Seed

BEARDEN – The Rison Wildcats had four players score in double figures as they used a balanced scoring attack to dominate the Lafayette County Cougars, 68-41, in the consolation game of the 7-2A East District Tournament Saturday at Bearden.

The victory gave the Wildcats the no. 3 seed from the 7-2A East as the head into this week’s Class 2A South Regional Tournament at Magnet Cove. Rison will take on the Blevins Hornets, the no. 2 seed from the 7-2A West, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the first round. Blevins is 21-10 overall.

The ‘Cats opened the district tournament by hammering Spring Hill, 77-55, on Thursday before falling to Parkers Chapel, 85-49, in the semifinals on Friday. Here’s a recap of each of the district tournament games for Rison:

Rison 68, Lafayette Co. 41

BEARDEN – The Rison Wildcats used a quick start and a strong second half to put away Lafayette County Cougars, 68-41, in the 7-2A East District consolation game Saturday at Bearden.

Rison was up 16-7 after the opening frame before the Cougars’ DeWayne Cornish caught fire in the second, scoring 15 of his game-high 25 points in the period to pull Lafayette County to within 32-24 at the break.

The ‘Cats would begin to pull away in the third quarter as Rison went 5-of-7 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer by Chris Lawson to go with field goals from J.C. Roberts, Malik Chavis and Lawson. The Wildcats outscored the Coogs 18-7 in the third to go up 50-31 heading into the final quarter.

To read the full article, see the February 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.