JPs To Receive Pay for Overnight Trips

RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court voted last week to begin paying justices of the peace who travel to out-of-town meetings to represent the county the same pay they would receive for attending a quorum court meeting.

During the open forum held at the conclusion of the regular monthly meeting held Feb. 7, Justice of the Peace Owen Rushing brought up the subject about the JP and made a motion to pay justices $125 for each day they are the meeting, which is the same pay they receive for attending a quorm court meeting.

As it stands now, the justices received no pay from the county for attending those meetings, even if the JP had to take off work to attend a meeting, some of which are overnight.

County Judge Gary Spears endorsed the idea and said it would probably cost the county no more than about $750 per year. “I think it’s just the right thing to do,” he said.

Rushing’s motion was approved unanimously, and Spears said he would have an ordinance ready next month to make it official.

