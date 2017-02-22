Lady Bears Fall Twice

HAMPTON – The Strong Lady Bulldogs had a poor game at the free throw line but it was still enough to rally past the foul-plague Woodlawn Lady Bears, 42-39, in the consolation game of the 8-1A District Tournament Saturday at Hampton.

The loss dropped Woodlawn to the no. 4 seed as the Lady Bears head into this week’s 5-1A Regional Tournament at Emerson. Woodlawn will play Ouachita, the no. 1 seed from the 7-1A, at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday, Feb. 22).

The Lady Bears seemed to be a on a roll early on, bolting out to a 12-2 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to a couple of 3-pointers from Ashlyn Graves. Strong, however, came back to hit 5-of-6 free throws in the second quarter to pull to within 19-13 at the half.

Those second-quarter free throws turned out to be a preview of things to come for Strong for the rest of the game.

The Lady ‘Dogs went to the line 31 times in the second half and connecting on 11 of those. With the fouls mounting up, Woodlawn began to struggle as Strong surged ahead to pull off the win.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the game hitting 16-of-39 free throw attempts. By comparison, Woodlawn was 4-of-9.

