Lady ‘Cats Finish Fourth in 7-2A East

BEARDEN – The Rison Lady Wildcats will take on Blevins at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 22) in the Class 2A South Region Tournament at Magnet Cove.

Rison finished as the fourth seed in the 7-2A East District Tournament held last week at Bearden. After knocking off Lafayette County, 58-37, in the first round, the Lady ‘Cats fell to Spring Hill, 52-47, in the semifinals Friday and to Parkers Chapel, 35-30, in the consolation game on Saturday.

Here’s a recap of the 7-2A East District Tournament games:

Rison 58, Lafayette Co. 37

BEARDEN – Katelyn Mason scored 25 points as the Rison Lady Wildcats grabbed an early lead and pulled away for a 58-37 victory over the Lafayette County Lady Cougars in the first round of the district tournament.

Rison led 32-18 at the half and put the game away with a 19-6 run in the third quarter

To read the full article, see the February 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.