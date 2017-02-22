Woodlawn’s Johnson Wins Second Wrestling State Title

WOODLAWN – About three weeks ago, Woodlawn’s Dylan Johnson was sitting in a hospital bed battling a serious illness.

This past Saturday, he was winning his second consecutive individual state title in wrestling.

Johnson pinned Drew McCoy of Greenbrier in 3:23 in the Class 1A-5A 220-pound finals Saturday to take his second straight title at the Arkansas State Wrestling Championships held at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The senior has advanced to the state finals in each of the three years he has wrestled at Woodlawn. Last year, he won the Class 1A-5A state title in the 195-pound classification before finishing as the 195-pound state runner-up the year before that.

Johnson started the year wrestling in the 195-pound classification, but after his illness, Woodlawn Coach Zach Meyer said they bumped him up a classification to 220 pounds because they did not know if he would be able to make the 195 cutoff weight. Meyer said he weighed in a 197 lbs. for the state tournament.

Meyer applauded the perseverance Johnson showed in getting back to the mat.

To read the full article, see the February 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.