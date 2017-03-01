Bears Fall to Blevins, 65-38

EMERSON – A dominating second quarter by the Bradley Bears broke the game open as they ended the season for the Woodlawn Bears, 65-38, in first round of the Region 1A-5 Tournament last Thursday at Emerson.

Bradley was the no. 2 seed from the 7-1A conference while Woodlawn was the no. 3 seed from the 8-1A.

Bradley led 13-9 after the opening period before going on a 21-4 in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-13 lead into the half. Bradley stretched it to a 30-point advantage, 59-29, by the start of the fourth quarter.

Woodlawn completes its 2016-17 season with a 9-20 record. No game statistics were available.

Bradley went on to fall to Nevada in the regional finals, 52-48, in a battle of the top two seeds from the 7-1A. Meanwhile, Hampton edged Dermott, 45-44, in a consolation game that pitted the top two seeds from the 8-1A.