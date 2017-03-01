Classified Ads – March 1, 2017

Posted by admin
on Mar 1, 2017 in Classifieds
| 0 comments
Rummage Sales
- BIG SALE THIS WEEKEND – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday & Saturday, March 3-4, downtown New Edinburg.
- YARD SALE Friday, March 3 from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blue house across from Kingsland School. Toys, video games, books, odds and ends, and more.
- JUNK HUNT YARD SALE at 990 Hwy 35 South. 1/2 mile past football field on right side of the road. Ricky Fore and Allen Wilson. Bush Hog, Harley motorcycle, generator, Black and Decker belt sander, tools of all kinds, hydraulic jacks, tires and rims, new chicken house electric motors, fans, etc., odds and ends, chainsaws, side by side refrigerator, washing machines, radio, mop bucket, childs rocking horse, metal yard chains, metal gate, jewelry, long slim well bucket, level, electric ice cream maker, visa, gas can, books, footlocker, glass lamp, all sizes of “C” clamps, shop stool, antique jacks all kinds, arts and crafts, Dillon Dynameter, nativity figures in good condition, stuffed animals, pencils, tape measure, claw foot antique bathtub, natural gas heater, neck ties, toys, duck decoy, cookbooks, games, chairs, roasting pan, lawn mowers, baskets, deep sink, old flat iron, coca cola box, rain for old model T truck, Ford model A or T coil, bar stoll, old metal bed frame, sombrerors, shovel, notions, 1 gallon whiskey jugs, seed spreader, beer sign, fence charger, big fan, blower, horse harnesses, cross cutting saws, chains in different lenghts, sling blade, natural gas heater, 2015 Chrysler 2000 car, long playing records, 45 records.
- 406 MAIN ST. IN RISON – Open 7 a.m. daily during Junk Hunt (March 9-11); tons of clothes, dishes, knick-knacks, tools, decorations, antlers, lawn furniture, glassware, vases hunting clothes/items, chainsaw, mitre saw, doghouse.
Employment
- PART-TIME DRIVER NEEDED Anyone interested in being a driver for the Rison Senior Center, please contact the Center at (870) 325-6259. Minimum wage. Serious inquiries only. (*12)
Housekeeping
- WORK WANTED – Will clean your home. Reasonable, dependable and trustworthy. Have references. Call Donna Rauls for more info. 870-692-5916. (*45)
Wanted
- LOOKING TO BUY – 4-wheel walker with seat, hand brakes. Call 870-692-1237. (*5)
- SMALL DINING TABLE with 2 chairs. (870) 510-1041. (*47)
Firewood
- Firewood for sale. 501-658-5212. (*5)
- Free firewood at McFarland Cascade, 6040 highway 79 north, Rison. 879-461-1014. (*37)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- HAY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – M&W round baler, Gribaldi 8-ft disc mower, 120 MF square baler, 4100 MF 4-wheel rake, Haymaster tedder; call (870) 325-7578 or (870) 461-0726. (*45)
Real Estate
- LAND FOR SALE – 9+/- acres Niven Rd. in Rison; some timber; city water-sewer. (870) 325-6895 or (870) 460-8220. (*12)
- LAND FOR SALE – Owner financed. 3 acres on New Home Rd. in Glendale. $1,000 down. $200/month. $12,000 total price. 501-307-1163. (*10p)
- HOUSE FOR RENT – 1 BR/1BA at 20 Hudson St. Available furnished or unfurnished. Call 870-461-0879. (*9)
- HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR/1BA at 212 Hwy 15. Central heat and air. Call 870-461-0879. (*9)
- House for Sale 1479 sf. 3 BR, 1 Bath brick home for sale in Rison School District, Mt. Elba Road. Updated with new hardwoods, new carpet, new paint throughout. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom. New metal roof. Double Carport. Lots of storage: Three out-buildings plus carport storage. Large lot: 250’ x 150’. Contact Ken Tillman @ 501-813-0833 or Ron Tillman@ 870-942-9799 if interested. (*5)
- HOUSE FOR SALE IN WOODLAWN – TO BE MOVED. Approx. 1,000 sqft. 2BR/1BA. Metal roof. $1,500. Call 870-357-8190. (*5)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- LOT FOR SALE IN DOWNTOWN RISON – On 3rd and Pine, across from Rison Pharmacy. Call 870-692-1237. (*42)
- LAND FOR SALE: 6.5 acres in Woodlawn School District, for site built homes, paved road, electricity, water, near Country Store. $32,500. Call 870-692-1152. (*39)
- NEW LISTING: House For Sale in Woodlawn School District. Built in 2009; 2,759 sqft on 3.75 acres. House has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room above a 2 car garage. Shown by appointment only. Call 870-329-1579. (*36)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in Rison School District. All appliances and some furnishings convey. 10 acres M/L. Price negotiable. (870) 370-1392 Serious inquiries only. (*10)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 2006 DUTCHMAN ADARONDACK CAMPER – 31 ft. 5th wheel with gooseneck attachments. minor repairs. $2,000. Call 501-285-5875 or 501-467-4603. (*12)
- GOLF CART FOR SALE – Good tires and battery. Best offer! 870-692-1237. (*12)
- FOR SALE – GOLF CART. $1,500. Call 501-722-2700. (*9)
- For sale Monark boat, Midwest boat trailer, 40 horse power motor, trolling motor and a fish finder. very good condition $2000.00 call 870-510-1713 if interested. *(8)
- 1991 DODGE VAN – 15-passenger van, $1,250; (870) 325-7484 or (870) 339-7876. (*44)
- Suzuki 09 400 4×4. Camo. 26 inch mud lite tires. Aluminum wheels.Winch, low miles.like new.call 870 357 2587. $4000.00.firm. (*44)
- FOR SALE – 2014 KAWASAKI NINJA 300cc; $4,000 or pay-of, whichever is less! Call 501-551-7944 (*23)
- FOR SALE – 1990 MAZDA MIATI CONVERTIBLE red with black top, excellent condition, adult driven. (870) 325-6989 or (870) 543-9590. (*20)
Misc. Items
- camper cover for sale – 12 ft high. 18 ft wide. 31 ft long. 2 years old. evergreen color. $1,000. Call 501-285-5875 or 501-467-4603. (*12)
- LADIES CLOTHES FOR SALE – Jeans, pants, shorts. Sizes 6-8-10. Skirts size med, blouses sizes small and medium, $10 each or all for $35. Call 870-325-6395. Leave message. (*12)
- TRAILERS FOR SALE – 6 ft. x 10 ft. trailer good for hauling 4-wheelers, $650; 30-inch x 48-inch trailer with 12-inch side walls, good for lawn tractors, new tires, $80; (870) 325-7142. (*10)
- trailer hitch – 6,000 lbs. capacity, heavy duty, equalizer, like new, $275, (870) 357-2799. (*10)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- GENERATOr – Coleman 5000 watt generator, $300; (870) 325-7905. (*5).
- FOR SALE – Sony speakers, $10; Sing-Along karaoke set $15; (870) 718-7631. (*5)
- USED TOY RIDE-ON BLUE YAMAHA RAPTOR ATV 12 volt for $100. Call or text 870-415-8041. (*49)
- FOR SALE – Coffee Table, good condition, $20; large gold picture frame, like new, $20; Sofa & 2 chairs, like new, $200; girls 20-inch bicycle, excell. cond., $15; oscillating floor fan, excell. cond., $165; oil-filled space heater, like new, $30; (870) 692-0802 or (870) 267-5699. (*50)
- FOR SALE: 24 Inch Girl’s bicycle, only ridden several times. Queen Ann sofa in excellent condition. Call Donald Almond at 325-6631 for more information. (*45)
- ANTIQUE CAST IRON BATH TUB. Good condition. Price reduced to $65. Call 870-325-7142. (*41)
- FOR SALE – French doors, screen doors, two side panbels and facings; $150 OBO. (501) 952-1886 (*28)
- 5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- FOR SALE: 5/8-inch, 100 ft. steel cable. New condition. Reduced to $30. Call 870-692-0802. (*48)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBORIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446. (*36)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)