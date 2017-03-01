Cutters & Strutters To Host JAKES Day for Youth Sat.

RISON – The Cleveland Couty Cutters & Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) will be hosting its annual JAKES Day event for youth beginning at 8 a.m. this Saturday, March 4, at the old Moore Turkey Farm off Mt. Elba Road south of Rison. Admission is free.

JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. The program was started by the NWTF in 1981 to encourage youth to get outside and learn more about the outdoors and hunting.

James Wilson, a member of the Cutters & Strutters who is helping organize the JAKES Day, said the activities are geared for youth from age 6 to 16. He said refreshments will be served and six nice door prizes will be given away.

