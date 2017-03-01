Dena James Finally Living Her Donkey Dream

RISON – When Dena Lisemby James was 8 years old, one of her friends from the horse shows she attended with her family had a high strung horse that was just too much for her young friend to handle.

So, in an effort to damper the horse’s demeanor, her friend’s dad brought in a companion – not just any companion, but a miniature donkey.

Dena admits today that it was love at first sight when she met her friend’s miniature donkey, Apple Jack. “Liz and I played with Apple Jack all the time,” she said. “That was the best donkey ever.”

Dena liked the little donkey so much that she was ready to get one herself, but her father refused. “We don’t have a high strung horse, so we don’t need another mouth to feed,” he told her.

While she may not have gotten her own Apple Jack as a child or even as a teenager, Dena said her passion for the animals never waned. Even as an adult, she said there always seemed to be another excuse why she couldn’t have one: no room, kids need to get through school, kids need to get through college, etc.

Finally in 2013, with her 30th wedding anniversary approaching, her husband, Trigger James, asked her what she wanted for their anniversary. She said the answer was the same thing she had wanted since she was 8: a miniature donkey.

To read the full article, see the March 1, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.