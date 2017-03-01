Free Throws Doom Wildcats, 65-57

MAGNET COVE – The Blevins Hornets made 19-of-25 free throws for the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter as they survived the Rison Wildcats, 65-57, in the first round of the Class 2A South Region Tournament at Magnet Cove last Thursday.

The loss ended the season for the Wildcats, who finished their 2016-17 campaign with an 11-10 record overall. Blevins was the no. 2 seed from the 7-2A West conference while Rison was the no. 3 seed from the 7-2A East.

Blevins was hot from the free throw line at the start as the Hornets went 6-for-6 in the opening period to open up a 17-11 lead. Both teams scored 13 points in the second as Blevins took a 30-24 advantage into halftime.

Rison would begin to get its offense in gear in the third quarter as Chris Lawson scored seven points to help pull the ‘Cats even, 43-43, by the end of the period.

Rison had a chance to take the lead outright at the free throw line, but the ‘Cats hit just one of 10 attempts in the third, leaving the two teams knotted up heading into the final quarter.

Those missed free throws would come back to haunt Rison in the fourth as the fouls began to mount on the Wildcats and Blevins began knocking down the freebies. The Hornets made 10-of-14 free throws down the stretch as they pulled away late for the win.

J.C. Roberts, one of the Rison’s leading scorers this season, fouled out while Dorian Livingston and Lawson were both saddled with four fouls by the end of the game.

Rison made just 6-of-20 free throw attempts, which equates to 30 percent on the night.

Lawson led the ‘Cats in scoring with 21 followed by Devin Davis with 12.

