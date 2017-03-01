Sue Ann Edwards, 66, of Fordyce, died Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Jefferson Regional Medical Center at Pine Bluff.

She was born December 18, 1950 at Fordyce, a daughter of Sammy and the late Marnell Wright Rainey.

She was a member of Enon Baptist Church, the Tri County MLK Committee, and served on the boards of the Dallas County Fair Association, Good Samaritan and the Dallas County Literacy Council.

Survivors include one son, Andre Edwards; two daughters, Pamela Edwards and Lori (Derrick) Swift; her father, Sammy Rainey; brothers, Charles Rainey, Terry W. Neal, Jerry Warner, James Warner, and Mack Neal; sisters, Helen Broughton, Maxine Holeman, Roselyn Rainey, Elmer J. Frazier, Genora Watkins, Shirley Trotter, Judy Sledge, Betty Henderson, Joyce Holmes, Margaret Nettle, and Kathy Brandon; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Greenville First Baptist Church with Minister Stacy Warner, officiating.

Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery at New Edinburg by Marks Funeral Home of Fordyce.