Tour To Focus on Johnny Cash Center

Person Behind Dyess Attraction To Visit Cleveland County This Week

RISON – Dr. Ruth Hawkins, executive director of Arkansas State University’s Historic Sites program, is scheduled to tour Kingsland and other places of interest in the area this week as she makes her first visit to Cleveland County to help provide guidance on establishing a Johnny Cash visitor’s center in the old post office building at Kingsland.

Hawkins informed the Kickstart Cleveland County steering committee this past weekend that she will be making a swing through southern Arkansas at the end of this week and would like to tour the old post office in Kingsland as well as other sites around Cleveland County this Thursday.

Hawkins has helped develop several notable historic tourism sites around the state. She played a key role in converting Johnny Cash’s boyhood home at Dyess into a tourist destination for Cash fans from around the world. She also helped establish the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center at Piggott (famous American author Ernest Hemingway wrote a portion of A Farewell to Arms in a studio behind the house), the Lakeport Plantation at Lake Village, and the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum at Tyronza.

Diane Clement with the Cleveland County Extension Service office and a member of the Kickstart Cleveland County steering committee, said the plans are to visit as many places as they can get to Thursday, with the emphasis being on sites in and around Kingsland that relate to Johnny Cash.

Clement said they plan to show Hawkins the Pioneer Village, Rison Community Garden and The Traveler property in Rison, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant birthplace at Smith Chapel as well as the old structures in New Edinburg and the Marks Cemetery/Marks Mill Battlefield.

At Kingsland, Clement said Hawkins has expressed an interest in seeing not only the old post office, but also the place where Cash was born as well as some of the homes in the area that may have an affiliation with his family.

