UA Ext. Director Heaps Praise On Kickstart Efforts

RISON – The interim director of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service and the 2016 Arkansas Rural Advocate of the Year both had high praise for the progress that has been made over the past two years with the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative.

Dr. Rick Cartwright, interim associate vice president for Agriculture-Extension and director of the Cooperative Extension Service, and Rex Nelson, senior vice president and director of corporate community relations for Simmons First National Corp., were the keynote speakers at the First Annual Celebrate Cleveland County banquet held Friday night at the fairgrounds in Rison.

Nelson was named the 2016 Rural Advocate of the Year by the Arkansas Rural Development Commission.

About 90 people were on hand to hear Dr. Cartwright and Neslon speak on the efforts underway to improve communities throughout Cleveland County.

“You truly have something unique here in this county,” Dr. Cartwright said.

While the Cooperative Extension Service is widely associated with agriculture, the organization also plays an active role in community and economic development for cities, small towns and rural areas across the state.

