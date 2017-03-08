Accident Claims Deputy Coroner Scott Newman

RISON – Scotty Newman, 49, of the Calmer community, a deputy coroner for Cleveland County Coroner’s office, died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident along Hwy. 63 near Calmer, according to Arkansas State Police.

Trooper Gregory Rowland reported that Newman was traveling southbound along Hwy. 63 in a 2009 Toyota when he crossed the center line and the northbound lane before going through a ditch and striking a tree near the intersection with Spring Road.

He was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident occured at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The weather was cloudy but the road conditions were dry at the time of the accident, Rowland reported.