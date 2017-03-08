Allbright Murder Trial Moved to July

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected from its original version which incorrectly stated Brown remained in custody, rather than Smith.

RISON – The capital murder trial for the first of three suspects allegedly connected to the murder of Cherrish Faith Allbright in December 2015 has been postponed once again, according to court records at the Cleveland County circuit clerk’s office.

Notes on court documents from a February hearing on the case shows that Circuit Judge David W. Talley has reset the trial for Brad Hunter Smith for the week of July 27. Smith’s trial was scheduled to be held later this month, March 27-31, at the courthouse in Rison.

This is the second time for Smith’s trial to be delayed.

Smith’s first trial date was scheduled for Jan. 23-27, but after his attorney, Greg Robinson of Pine Bluff, filed 30 motions on Oct. 10, 2016, asking for various changes in the case, the trial was delayed to March.

While there have been no formal court records filed for the new date, the clerk’s office reported that there is a note written by Judge Talley from the February proceedings that show the trial has been moved to July.

Smith is one of three people charged in Allbright’s death. The others are Joshua Brown of Rison and Jonathan Guenther of the Randall community. All three are charged with capital murder, kidnapping and abuse of corpse.

Smith and Guenther remain in custody without bond.