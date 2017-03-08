Former RHS Band Director Recognized for Achievements

RISON – Former long-time Rison High School Band Director Ethel “Sissy” Pierce was recently awarded one of the highest honors from the National Federation of State High School Associations – the 2016-2017 Outstanding Music Educator Award.

One music educator may be nominated from each state for the award given every two years. Executive Director Julia Reynolds of the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association nominated and presented Pierce with the award during a Feb. 28 concert from the University of Arkansas Symphonic and Concert Bands at Monticello.

The award is based on the music educator’s impact on their students as well as their efforts in the community. The award is part of the Arkansas Activities Association, which manages the athletic and scholastic activities for Arkansas schools.

Pierce began her tenure as band director at Rison in 1974 after earning her bachelor of music degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. While at Rison, she organized 449 band productions at football games and accompanying pep rallies, one of her proudest accomplishments.

“I tried to make those games for the band more than entertainment for the crowd,” she said. “The students learned about school spirit, supporting their friends on the field, and being good losers and good winners.”

After retiring in 2012, Pierce left behind an astounding legacy at Rison High School.

