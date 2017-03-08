Johnny Cash Ties Could Benefit County

Tourism Specialist Likes Potential of Old Post Office, Other Attractions

KINGSLAND – An expert in Arkansas historic tourism said she likes the potential that a Johnny Cash-related visitor’s center could have not only for Kingsland, but for all of Cleveland County.

Dr. Ruth Hawkins, executive director of Arkansas State University’s Historic Sites program, and Paula Miles, assistant director, visited a number of sites around Cleveland County last Thursday in what was an initial meeting about developing a Johnny Cash visitor’s center at the American music icon’s birthplace, Kingsland.

Hawkins and Miles both played key roles in establishing Cash’s boyhood home at Dyess as a tourist destination for the legion of Johnny Cash fans from across the U.S. and abroad. She told Arkansas Business in a recent interview that she expects Cash’s boyhood home and the accompanying Dyess Colony exhibit to draw between 30,000 to 50,000 visitors to Dyess each year.

Dyess, located in the Delta region of northeast Arkansas, has a population of about 400 people, making it similar in size to Kingsland.

Diane Clement, Britt Talent and Les Walz of the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative steering committee showed Hawkins and Miles some of the locations that could be of interest to people who visit the area. In her report after the visit, Hawkins wrote that there needs to be “critical mass of things for people to see/do in the area.”

They toured the Pioneer Village, Rison Community Garden and The Traveler property at Rison; the old Kingsland Post Office (the proposed site for a Johnny Cash-related visitor center) as well as his birthplace near the Cross Roads community north of Kingsland; the Paul “Bear” Bryant birthplace at Smith Chapel; the old hotel and store fronts in New Edinburg; and the Marks Cemetery/Battlefield near New Edinburg.

