Late Runs Lift Lady ‘Cats

STAR CITY – The Rison Lady Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off the Star City Lady Bulldogs, 11-5, last Friday at Star City.

Rison led for much of the game before Star City rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to draw even, 5-5, before heading into the final frame.

Sydney Keaton led off the top of the seventh by racing to second on an error. Cassie Dees and Julie Beck followed with singles before Beck’s pinch runner, Mickayla Young, stole second.

Madison Kinley then delivered an RBI single beore advancing to third on a passed ball and then scoring on another passed ball.

Tiffany Steadham walked before Macy Ratliff singled and stole a base. Kennedy Ratliff then followed with a two-out single that drove in two more runs to make it 11-5.

Star City led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, but Lady Wildcat pitcher Kristen Hurst retired the next three batters to end the game.

