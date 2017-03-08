Online Exclusive: Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt Kicks Off Thursday

RISON – The Second Annual Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt to be held this Thursday through Saturday will have much greater participation among both sellers and shoppers than last year’s inaugural event, said Jennifer King of Rison, the brainchild behind the 124-mile route of rummage sales.

The Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt will follow a trail along Hwy. 35 between Benton to the north and Dermott to the south. It will pass through Saline, Grant, Cleveland, Drew and Chicot Counties.

Since the idea for the Junk Hunt originated with King in Cleveland County, it was only natural that most of the activity with last year’s inaugural event was in or immediately around Cleveland County.

King said this week that she expects much greater participation in the other counties, especially Grant and Drew County, than she saw last year.

A prime example would be number of “hubs” set up for this year compared to last year. A “hub” is a place were several vendors get together to offer a variety of items at one location.

There were only a couple of hubs set up last year: one at the Pioneer Village in Rison and another in Downtown Sheridan. The latest hub locations as of early this week included:

The Shaw Fire Department in Saline County along Hwy. 35 south of Benton.

Royal Blue at 110 North Rock Drive in Sheridan.

The Wishing Well Flea & Farmers Market on Hwy. 167B/Hwy. 35 in Sheridan (north of Mazzio’s).

The Old Grapevine School Gym on Hwy. 35 in southern Grant County.

The Pioneer Village, 200 Yaney Street in Rison.

The Monticello Industrial Park located on Hwy. 35 east of Monticello.

Dermott City Park at Dermott in Chicot County.

In addition, King said she is anticipating a spike in shoppers thanks to a larger, more collaborated marketing effort this year.

Last year, King was the sole organizer and promoter of the event, using newspaper articles, social media and personal contacts to get the word out. This year, she has the benefit of local organizers in each county helping promote the Junk Hunt as well as much broader supporting with marketing the event.

Three of the weekly newspapers along the Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt route – the Cleveland County Herald in Rison, the Advance Monticellonian and the Sheridan Headlight – joined forces to produce a 16-page tabloid published last week that promotes the Junk Hunt. A digital copy of the tabloid is also available free of charge online.

In addition, the Monticello Economic Development Commission, hoping to take advantage of the increased visitor traffic during the sale, has taken an active role in promoting the Junk Hunt with social media and newspaper ads encouraging people to shop and eat in Monticello.

When discussing the reach all these marketing efforts are having, King pointed to a post on the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt Facebook page showing a map with sale locations along the route. As of Monday, the post had more than 53,000 views. “It’s huge the people coming in,” she said.

And apparently, not everyone was waiting until this weekend.

King said she spoke to some people over the weekend who were getting a hub ready at Sheridan. While they were at the location, people from El Dorado and Morrilton drove by to scope out the route in advance.