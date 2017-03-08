Rison Drops Opener, 8-3

HARMONY GROVE – The Rison Wildcats had an early lead but a four-run fourth inning by the Harmony Grove Hornets proved to be the difference last Friday as the Hornets dropped the ‘Cats, 8-3, in the season opener at Harmony Grove.

The season got off to a nice start for Rison as Chandler Knowles and Justin Jacobs led off the game with back-to-back singles in the first. Mason Riggins brought both home with yet another base hit to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead.

Harmony Grove answered with a run in the bottom of the frame to make it 2-1 before Brett Bearden had a two-out double in in the second to tie it up, 2-2.

Rison regained the lead, 3-2, in the top of the third when Jacobs led off with a double and Riggins brought him home with a follow-up single.

Harmony Grove used four consecutive hits with one out in the fourth to score four runs to take the lead for good.

Jacobs and Riggins both went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rison batting order.

Starting pitcher Matt Terry took the loss for Rison.