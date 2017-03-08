Sheriff’s Dept. Investigating Shooting at New Edinburg

RISON – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occured early Tuesday afternoon at New Edinburg that left one man being transported to a Little Rock hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office reported that they received a call at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, of a shooting on Jodie Smith Lane at New Edinburg.

He said one individual was shot multiple times and was transported by private vehicle to the Dallas County Hospital in Fordyce. From there, he said the injured individual was transferred to a Little Rock hospital by med-flight.

Sheriff Jack Rodgers said no suspect had been arrested as of Wednesday morning but the case remains under investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department.