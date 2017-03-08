Spears Lays Out Road Plans; Discusses Vets Building Bid

RISON – County Judge Gary Spears told the Cleveland County Quorum Court Monday night that the county could resurface about 17 miles of roadways this summer if the bids fall right for the $600,000 budget that is made up of county and state funds.

Meanwhile, the court gave Spears a spending range to accept a bid for a proposed addition to the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building. The new addition would house the Office of Emergency Management.

Spears told the court that if bids come in as expected, he will have enough to make repairs and resurface about 17 miles of county roads with the chip-and-seal process.

For the past few years, the judge said they have been experimenting with a process of repairing larger potholes and rough areas with hot mix first, and then covering the repaired areas using the chip-and-seal method. The chip-and-seal method uses a layer of oil poured over a prepared surface, and the surface is then covered with small pieces of gravel that adheres to the oil and creates a new surface.

Spears said the method seems to have held up well over the past few years. He said he is more impressed with the looks with finished job since they have switched over to using the gray gravel rather than the pea gravel that was used in the past.

Funding for the overall project is coming from two sources, Spears said.

