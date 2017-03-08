Trey Scallion’s Homers Powering Bears to 4-0 Start

DONALDSON – Woodlawn used seven hits, including two homeruns, to score seven runs in the first inning as the Bears shelled the Ouachita Warriors, 15-0, in five innings Monday afternoon at Donaldson.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the defending Class 2A state champions and their third by shutout.

Trey Scallion wasted little time in putting the Bears on the scoreboard when he blasted his fifth homerun of the young season to lead off the top of the first.

After a double by Matthew Aiken, Will Richardson followed with a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Ensuing hits by Nick Ward, Reece Michels, Nick Willis and Hunter Hunthrop plated four more runs to make it 7-0 lead before Ouachita made it to the plate.

Woodlawn’s final two runs came on a two-run homerun by Dalton Rissinger in the fifth.

Reece Michels and Dalton Rissinger combined to pitch a three-hitter. Michels got the start and the win, allowing two hits and no walks over three innings with five strikeouts. Rissinger gave up one hit and two walks with five strikeouts over two innings.

