﻿Ricky Cockrell

Ricky D. Cockrell, 61, of the Rowell Community went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Mr. Cockrell was born December 29, 1955 in Bastrop, Louisiana, to Ray and Bobbie Sturdivant Cockrell.

At the age of sixteen Ricky graduated from Auctioneer School and was a 1974 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Mr. Cockrell was a retired truck driver for Tyson Feed Mill in Pine Bluff.

He was a member of Whispering Pines Cowboy Church in Pine Bluff.

Ricky was a loving son, husband, father and a friend to all that ever crossed his path. He was a retired Farrier and dearly loved his horses and dogs.

Mr. Cockrell was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Cockrell.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Cockrell of Rowell; two sons, Kevin (Misty) Cockrell of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Wesley Cockrell of Houston, Texas; daughter, Jennifer (Shane) Azam of Lake Charles, Louisiana; parents, Ray and Bobbie Cockrell of Randall; sister, Roxanne (Joe) Bradshaw of Randall; four grandchildren, Olivia Cockrell, Savanah Cockrell, Dylan Cockrell and Christian Azam.

Graveside service was held Friday, March 10, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Rison with Brother Doney Blackerby officiating.

Pallbearers were Joe Richmond, Kelly Moore, Kenneth Stinson, Scotty Richmond, Jody Clark and Alan Smith; Honorary pallbearer, Joe Bradshaw.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

