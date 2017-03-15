Effort Underway To Re-Name Rison Field After George Walker

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board unanimously approved a motion to name the football field at Rison High School after former star football player and scholar athlete George Walker, who guided the Wildcats to their first state championship in 1950 and was also a starting quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In addition, Superintendent Johnnie Johnson informed the board the school district has received a waiver from the Arkansas Board of Education that will allow the high school beginning next school year to grant “work releases” for seniors to leave school day early each to go to a job.

Both matters were addressed during the Cleveland County School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Board member Stan Sadler told the school board that he along with fellow school board member Harrell Wilson and former school board member James Powell recently visited with Walker about the idea of renaming the field after him. Sadler said he begrudgingly agreed to it as long as he was not the complete focus of the name.

Walker was part of the 1950 Wildcats that won what would be the first of eight state championships in football for Rison High School. He went on to earn All-Southwest Conference and collegiate academic honors as the starting quarterbacks for the Razorbacks before an injury ended a brief stint in professional football.

After football, Walker had a long career in the banking industry with Simmons First National Corporation in Pine Bluff. Throughout his career, Sadler said Walker has continued to be a supporter of Rison High School academics and athletics. Until recently, he said Walker attended nearly every home football game as well as several away games.

