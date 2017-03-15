Head Start Gets $1 Million For Infants

Program Provides Childcare for Ages 3 and Under; Will Create 15 Jobs

RISON – Cleveland County Head Start has been awarded two grants totaling $1 million to launch a new Early Head Start program in the county that will provide childcare for 40 infants ages 6 weeks to 36 months.

In addition, the program will create 15 new full-time jobs.

Pam Draper, director of the Cleveland County Head Start program, said the new program will begin in August with the start of the 2017-18 school year. She said the 40 openings for infants and toddlers will be divided among the Rison and Woodlawn Head Start campuses: 24 at Rison and 16 at Woodlawn.

Draper said the 24 new openings at Rison will be in addition to the eight spots currently available for infants through a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff partnership program with Cleveland County Head Start. That program is for infants that are six months to 36 months old.

Draper revealed the news about the grant award during the Cleveland County School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night. The Cleveland County School District serves as the administrator for the federally-funded Head Start program. It is the only public school district in Arkansas to oversee a Head Start program.

Cleveland County Head Start applied for the grant in a partnership with Black River Area Development (BRAD) at Pocahontas, which administers the Head Start program in that region of Northeast Arkansas. Draper said the grant provided funding for up to 88 infants, but neither program needed that many so the two entities decided to form a partnership to pursue the grant.

To read the full article, see the March 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.