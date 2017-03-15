Joseph Best

Joseph Allen Best, 60, of West Memphis, Arkansas entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 8, 1956.

Mr. Best was a member of Angels Way Baptist Church, employed as Crittenden County Road Supervisor and a former United States Marine.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Luna Mae Ramus; his “momma”, Margaret Best and brother, George Best Jr.

Mr. Best is survived by his father, George (Sible) Best of Kingsland; wife, Cathy Pitts Best; daughter, Alana (Daniel) Stagg of Kailua, Hawaii; step-daughter, Jessica (Nathan) Smith; step-son, Samuel (Katie) Pitts of West Memphis, Arkansas; sister, Lou Abbott of Tichnor; brothers, Dan (Tammy) Best of Kingsland, Jimmy Don Best of Kingsland, Ricky (Patsy) Best of North Little Rock; grandchildren, Kia, Mason and Kamdyn Stagg, Bailee, Garrott and Addison Smith, Maciee and Cale Pitts and many other wonderful family and friends.

A visitation memorial tribute was held Friday, March 10, 2017 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollfuneralhomes.com and www.buiefuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.